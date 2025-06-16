Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun: Chair Puns & Spirit Halloween Jokes In The New Trailer

The official trailer for the remake of The Naked Gun is here and it features a chair pun, a play on words featuring "manslaughter," and a Spirit Halloween joke.

Article Summary The first official trailer for The Naked Gun remake features fresh jokes and classic slapstick humor.

The trailer spotlights chair puns, a clever "manslaughter" wordplay, and a timely Spirit Halloween reference.

Comedy trailers face a tough balance: teasing great gags while not giving away all the best laughs upfront.

The film's August 2025 release date raises questions about its box office prospects in a tough month for movies.

We got a new trailer for The Naked Gun remake, and like most trailers for comedies, it shows off a lot of the jokes that end up being the entire reason to go see the movie in the first place. Comedies and horror might be two of the hardest genres to market because you need to show something to entice viewers, but they are also genres that greatly benefit from going in blind. Either way, there are some pretty good jokes sprinkled throughout this new trailer, including a chair pun, a play on words for "manslaughter," and a Spirit Halloween joke, which might be extremely US-coded, but is still very funny as we head into a recession. August is a weird time to release movies, so there isn't a right or wrong answer in terms of genres that do well in August, and we have seen niche R-rated movies do well at that time, but this one has a giant question mark hanging over it.

The Naked Gun: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston. The Naked Gun will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

