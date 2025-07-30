Posted in: Kaitlyn Booth, Movies, Paramount Pictures, Review | Tagged: The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun Review: The Cast Elevates Hit-Or-Miss Comedy

The Naked Gun is presenting itself for exactly what it is, so if you're watching one of those trailers and you laugh at one of the jokes, you'll probably like the movie.

Article Summary The Naked Gun delivers hit-or-miss comedy that relies heavily on great performances for most of its charm.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson shine with pitch-perfect deadpan delivery and undeniable comedic chemistry.

The film offers clever social commentary on policing, though some jokes land better than others.

Fans of the original will find much to enjoy, but newcomers may not be fully convinced by its humor.

The Naked Gun is held up by its cast, whose delivery is spot on, but this type of comedy is either your thing or it isn't, and if it isn't, this likely won't change your mind.

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Summary: Only one man has the particular set of skills — to lead Police Squad and save the world.

Some comedy is more subjective than others, and The Naked Gun is the type of comedy that is either something someone is into or they don't have any interest at all. Sometimes, there are exceptions that are good enough that they could convince people who are on the fence, but The Naked Gun isn't quite there. Even as someone unfamiliar with the source material, it's very clear that this is a concept fighting against what is and is not considered socially acceptable and how to walk the line without offending literally everyone. The movie does a decent job of not being mean-spirited or smug, but with how much criticism can and should be leveled at the police, it sometimes seemed like the writers weren't quite willing to go all the way when it came to calling them out.

That's probably why the best jokes in the movie are the ones where you can really tell that someone put a lot of thought into how they can make a commentary on the concept of policing while also being funny. When the movie acknowledges how cops think they are above the law or the racial disparity between shootings, that's where it shines. While the other jokes are all right, there really isn't anything special about them either. The writing is at its best when it's actually making social commentary, but the stupid jokes are going to be the things that are hit or miss with people. The Spirit Halloween gag or "take a seat" jokes will have different mileage for different people depending on what kind of comedy you like, but the delivery is where you can make a more objective call.

The jokes themselves are part of the script and the writing, where The Naked Gun is saved even by its worst jokes, is by the delivery of its cast, and that's just acting. This sort of comedy, where you are playing things straight while also being ridiculous, is not as easy as people like Liam Neeson or Pamela Anderson make it look. They are effortless in delivering every joke they are part of, and their chemistry is immediate. They are together in real life now, and it just makes the moments between them even better, knowing that they are actually falling for each other.

The supporting cast is also fantastic, with Paul Walter Hauser showing up in another big movie in as many weeks, and the villains, played by Danny Huston and Kevin Durand, are both a ton of fun when they are on screen together. The movie also makes the smart decision to keep the runtime short, clocking in at a tight 85 minutes, but it also means the pacing doesn't ever suffer. It's pretty much nonstop jokes from the moment the film stops and doesn't let up until the end.

The Naked Gun is presenting itself for exactly what it is in all of the trailers and the marketing. So if you're watching one of those trailers and you laugh at one of the jokes, then you're probably going to like the movie. However, if there isn't anything there that really grabs you, then this probably isn't the comedy for you, and that's fine. Comedy, much like horror, is more subjective because it's different for everyone.

However, it appears that everyone involved with The Naked Gun set out to make a legitimately funny movie and not an easy cash grab from a property with a lot of nostalgia linked to it. They clearly loved the original films, and they worked hard to try and adapt that property to the modern day. It's a legacy sequel that is going to make fans happy, but could have a hard time finding an audience who doesn't know why everyone is laughing at that O.J. Simpson joke in the trailer.

The Naked Gun Review by Kaitlyn Booth 6 / 10 The Naked Gun is held up by its cast, whose delivery is spot on, but this type of comedy is either your thing or it isn't, and if it isn't, this likely won't change your mind.

