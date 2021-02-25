The New Godzilla vs. Kong International Poster is Very Punchy

When Warner Bros. made the announcement that they would be moving their entire slate to a hybrid release of theatrical and HBO Max, the two Legendary movies immediately became a point of contention. There were reports coming out that Legendary, who reportedly financed 75% of Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, found out about the move mere hours before the rest of us did, and they were not happy. Before the announcement, there were rumors that Legendary was looking to sell Godzilla vs. Kong to Netflix to the tune of $250 million. In the weeks that followed, there were rumors of lawsuits and what Warner Bros. might have to do to keep the two movies. The fate of Dune seems a bit up in the air, but Godzilla vs. Kong is set in stone and even moved up two months from May to March. Since then, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have started marketing the movie; the buzz online has been very positive considering the lukewarm reception of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and IMP Awards got their hands on a very punchy international poster.

It's still up in the air what kind of reception we're going to have to this movie. Theaters in New York City, a massive part of the market, are opening but there is still debate as to whether or not New Yorkers are going to go to the theaters. They saw the worst of COVID-19 a little under a year ago, so they are more likely to be cautious compared to cities that didn't get hit as hard. Are people who aren't vaccinated going to take the risk to see Godzilla vs. Kong? Maybe and if the box office numbers are bad, that could be telling for the rest of the big-budget releases set for a hybrid release. If Warner Bros. is smart, they'll do some sort of limited theatrical run once things are back to normal so people who want to see this on the big screen when things are safe can get an opportunity. If anything becomes the new normal, limited theatrical runs for 2020 and 2021 releases could be it.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.