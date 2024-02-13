Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM, masters of the universe, Travis Knight

Masters Of The Universe: Travis Knight In Talks To Direct

Masters of the Universe fans: Amazon MGM is in talks to bring in Travis Knight to direct the new live-action film.

Article Summary Travis Knight in discussion to direct Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe.

Chris Butler to re-write script initially by David Callaham and Aaron & Adam Nee.

Kyle Allen's role as lead uncertain; Alan Ritchson suggested as potential casting.

Concerns raised about potential bypass of theatrical release for the live-action film.

Masters of The Universe fans: it may actually be time to get excited. Deadline reports that Travis Knight (Bumblebee) is in talks to direct the long-gestating live-action adaptation. Amazon MGM is close to securing the rights to the film and has also hired Chris Butler to re-write the latest script, which David Callaham and Aaron & Adam Nee wrote. This furthers the news we brought you in November that Amazon MGM was circling the project. No word on whether Kyle Allen is still the lead. May we suggest Alan Ritchson from Amazon's series Reacher? That seems simple for them to accomplish.

Masters Of The Universe Form Amazon? Better Still Go To Theaters

The Nee Brothers were slated to direct the Masters of the Universe film when it was set up at Sony. Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its own way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

My only thought now is that I would be worried that they will not send this to theaters if they make it, which would be incredibly stupid based on the budget alone. They have not budged on that stance already, refusing to release the Roadhouse remake in theaters even with a high budget. Would the same fate fall on Masters of the Universe? We shall see.

