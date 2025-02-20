Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: Iddo Goldberg And Michael Vlamis Have Joined The Cast

Iddo Goldberg and Michael Vlamis are the latest to join the large and impressive cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Article Summary Iddo Goldberg and Michael Vlamis join the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan returns to Universal for The Odyssey after Oppenheimer's massive success.

The Odyssey is set to use innovative IMAX technology for a worldwide July 17, 2026 release.

Oppenheimer's triumph paves the way for Nolan's ambitious adaptation of Homer's epic saga.

The cast of The Odyssey continues to grow, which means we can keep making "an epic poem needs an epic cast" comments in articles about it because it's true. We have our first bit of casting confirmation in that we know Matt Damon is our leading man. We even got an image of him in character, even if it did vanish from the internet for a little while due to Universal copyright striking its own image from its official movie account. As for the rest of the extremely impressive cast, we still don't know exactly what's going on, but more names keep getting added on. Yesterday, Deadline reported that Iddo Goldberg and Michael Vlamis were the latest to join the cast in unknown roles. Goldberg was in Snowpiercer while Vlamis was in Roswell, New Mexico.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!