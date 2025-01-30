Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the old guard 2

The Old Guard 2 Has A Release Date And Short BTS Featurette

The Old Guard 2 has emerged from its brief stint in development hell with a release date and a whole 40 seconds of BTS footage.

Article Summary The Old Guard 2 finally gets a release date: July 2, 2025, nearly five years after the original film's debut.

Netflix unveils 40 seconds of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage to tease eager fans of The Old Guard sequel.

Original cast returns alongside newcomers Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. Victoria Mahoney directs the sequel.

Plot details are scarce but promise epic battles as Andy's immortal team faces a formidable new threat.

Netflix has ceased its personal attack against me and me alone by releasing some information on The Old Guard 2. The first film was one of the pandemic success stories as it did exceptionally well for the streaming service when it was released in July 2020. The numbers were excellent, and it seemed like the perfect setup for not only a sequel but multiple films. It took a hot minute for Netflix to confirm that the next movie was on the way finally, but they finally did, and it went into production in the fall of 2022.

From there, we heard almost nothing for well over a year. People were wondering if The Old Guard 2 would be quietly canceled for some reason until some rumblings came out about restricting at Netflix essentially kneecapping post-production right in the middle of everyone working. They were able to finish the film late last year finally, and today, as Netflix is dropping a ton of news about what is coming soon from the streaming service this year, they have decided to finally feed this fanbase with a whole 40 seconds of behind-the-scenes footage a release date. We're starving, and we'll take what we can get.

At the moment, we still don't have much information about the plot. We know that nearly everyone in the cast that was still alive in the first film is returning, including Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor plus Veronica Ngô is returning for a much bigger role this time around. We also have at least two new cast members, including Uma Thurman and Henry Golding, though we don't know who they are or what role they will play in The Old Guard 2. The film will be directed by Victoria Mahoney, who explained to the TUDUM website that she fell in love with this franchise the way most of us did: locked in her home during the pandemic.

"During the pandemic, there were a couple of projects I found myself watching and rewatching for a number of reasons, and The Old Guard was one of them," she said. "There was this beautiful array of characters that had a global sense of appeal with this fusion of drama and action. I couldn't believe this caliber of actors in one bundle, I wanted desperately to explore their ability to chase story beats inside of action beats."

The only plot information we have so far is the logline, which reads, "Andy and her team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence." The Old Guard 2 will be released on July 2, 2025, almost five years to the day after the release of the first film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!