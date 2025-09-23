Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies, Universal | Tagged: jordan peele, Sean Whalen, the people under the stairs, wes craven

The People Under the Stairs: Sean Whalen Talks Legacy, Peele Remake

Sean Whalen (Traumatika) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his legacy in Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs, Jordan Peele remake, and more.

Article Summary Sean Whalen reflects on his breakout role as Roach in Wes Craven's cult hit The People Under the Stairs

Discusses the movie's enduring themes of class, gentrification, and social commentary in horror

Reveals updates on Jordan Peele's reboot, now in active development with a new script being written

Whalen pitches himself for a role in the remake and shares stories about his career and love for comedy

So few in Hollywood get the golden opportunity to land a cult classic as their first feature film role, as Sean Whalen did for Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs. As a horror comedy, the film provides a pointed commentary on class warfare, gentrification, and capitalism. The film starred Brandon Adams as Poindexter "Fool" Williams, who finds himself and his family evicted by the Robesons, originally believed to be a married couple who go by Mommy (Wendy Robie) and Daddy (Everett McGill), who functionally operate as slumlords, buying up poorly run apartment buildings, raising rent to price out the occupants to gentrifiers. As part of a scheme to break into the Robesons and rob them, Fool stumbles upon something far sinister about the couple, who he discovers are brother and sister, have kidnapped various children, and are abusing them to the point where they're nearly completely feral by making them cannibals.

While promoting his psychological horror film Traumatika for Saban, Whelan, who played Roach, spoke to Bleeding Cool about why he wants to do more comedy, the enduring legacy of The People Under the Stairs, working with the late horror mastermind, the status of the upcoming Jordan Peele remake from Monkeypaw and Universal, and pitching himself as Daddy in the new incarnation. Roach, who's mostly mute due to the Robesons' mistreatment like the others, helps Fool and "daughter" Alice Robeson (A.J. Langer), who was largely spared the worst of the abuse as Mommy wanted to raise one child separately and more traditionally, but still with the iron fist.

The People Under the Stairs Star Sean Whalen Reflects on Wes Craven Film Legacy and Talks Jordan Peele Reboot in Development

You've done so much of your career, and I was wondering, was there a genre that you wish you could have done more in, or if there's one that you still haven't?

I wish I could have done a lot more comedy. I would have loved to have been on a sitcom. I have done comedy, like 'That Thing You Do,' (1996), 'Never Been Kissed' (1999), a lot of romantic comedies, and things like that. I would love more comedy. My first film I wrote, produced, and directed in 'The Crust,' which is out right now, and is a horror comedy, and that's how I met Rebekah [Kennedy]. Rebekah and I became business partners with our spouses, and she was the one who connected me with Pierre [Tsigaridis] and Max [Rancon], who saw my movie, and then they asked me to be in it. It was great.

I did enjoy your run on 'Superstore.'

Thank you.

When you look back on 'The People Under the Stairs,' I was wondering about the Wes Craven film's legacy with timeless messages, the relevance, horror, social commentary, and how it sustained. Also, I heard in 2015, there was a TV show that was trying to be developed, and later in 2020, there was something from Jordan Peele.

To answer your question, it was my first film. I was blessed to be a part of it. Back then, it was number one for six weeks [at the box office], which, if that was the case today, would be nuts, but horror was not as respected back then in the early 90s. It doesn't have the clout that horror does now in 2025. [Wes] was way ahead of his time in terms of social commentary.

Jordan Peele has said it's one of his favorite movies and one that inspired him [as a filmmaker]. He said, 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968) and 'The People Under the Stairs', among others, were some of his influences, because he said, "I never saw a little kid who looked like me saved the day. That's really exciting." From what I hear now, Jordan Peele is doing it, and as of six months ago, they found the writer, started writing, and developing the script. I'm pitching myself for Daddy, which lets me ask you, as a filmmaker, would you think it's more distracting to have me as Daddy? Or would you think it's cool to have the guy who played Roach be Daddy in the new 'The People Under the Stairs?'

I think it'd be interesting for you to be Daddy in addition to what would happen for like to have those decades of trauma as Roach if you happened to survive, and the new characters approach you with a similar situation and be like, "I have this thing going on" and you're like that Peter Vincent from 'Fright Night. And you don't want to deal with this. I would love to see if Jordan asks you to come back.

Yeah, well, Roach did get burned up, so [laughs].

That's true. Well, Sean, I want to thank you for your time. You were wonderful in that film. I loved your work over the years, and I hope you do more comedy.

Rebekah [Kennedy from 'Traumatika'] and I are producing our next horror comedy for shooting next April.

I even remember your 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' episode, and I love the McPoyles.

Hey, and I got to meet (director) Guillermo del Toro, who knew who I was as Roach. I said, "Hey!" and he goes, "I know you! You're Roach." It's really funny.

Traumatika, which also stars Sean O'Bryan, Ranen Navat, A.J. Bowen, Susan Gayle Watts, and Emily Goss, comes to theaters on September 12th. The People Under the Stairs, which also stars Ving Rhames and Bill Cobbs, is available to stream on Shudder.

