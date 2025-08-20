Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: the roses

The Roses: A Dinner Party With Bonus Insults In A New Clip

A dinner party hosted by Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch) isn't going well in a new clip, released by Searchlight, from The Roses.

Article Summary Searchlight releases a witty new clip from The Roses featuring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The scene showcases a disastrous dinner party filled with sharp, yet polite, verbal jabs between the hosts.

The Roses is a dark comedy reimagining the classic story of marital rivalry and simmering resentment.

Searchlight continues to unveil new footage ahead of the film's August 29, 2025 theatrical release.

Searchlight either has a ton of confidence in The Roses or they think absolutely no one is going to come see this movie despite the pedigree of talent present in the cast. Either way, they have been releasing a ton of footage, so if you're on the fence about whether or not you want to see the film, you'll have plenty of stuff to check out, but this is also a comedy. You have to worry that Searchlight will release all of the best jokes before the movie hits theaters. Today, the clip is a scene from a dinner party where Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch) are politely insulting each other in front of their guests, and no one thinks they are being legitimate.

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

