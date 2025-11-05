Posted in: Movies, Shudder | Tagged: jane levy, Jessica Rothe, River, shudder

River: Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe Team Up For Thriller At Shudder

Jane Levy and Jessica Rothe are starring in a new slasher thriller titled River at Shudder, and they are giving it a theatrical release.

Directed by Joshua Giuliano, River features horror favorites and marks his debut feature in the genre.

The plot follows siblings stranded on a river, hunted by a faceless killer in a terrifying fight for survival.

Shudder partners with Independent Film Company, signaling major confidence in River's box office potential.

River is a new thriller coming to Shudder from writer-director Joshua Giuliano and is his debut feature. He certainly made sure to stack the cast with horror royalty, as Jane Levy (Evil Dead) and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) co-star, alongside Max Mattern (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) and Dane DiLiegro (Prey). Shudder believes in this slasher so much that they are giving it a theatrical release through Independent Film Company. The film is in post-production as we speak. Variety had the news.

River Pairs Two Of The Best Young Actresses Together

According to the Variety article, the film deals with "three estranged siblings reuniting in their hometown after the death of their father, and they set out to scatter his ashes at his favorite spot on a remote river. But when their boat breaks down, the trip devolves into a waking nightmare. Stranded miles from help with no cell service, they soon realize they're being stalked by a faceless killer who has emerged from the woods. To survive the night, the siblings must put their long-standing grudges aside and fight together against a ruthless, almost mythic terror." The director sure seems excited as well, as he also provided a statement about the theatrical release: "' River' was six years in the making, a labor of love that culminated in the most rewarding experience of my life," Giuliano said in a statement. "Working with Shudder has been a thrilling collaboration, and knowing 'River' will have a theatrical release is a dream come true. I look forward to sharing our terrifying creation with audiences."

I am all for this film, as I am a huge fan of both of these actresses. Rothe especially, I wonder why she is not a way bigger star. I would have put money on it after Happy Death Day. Same for Levy after Evil Dead. Well, whatever led them to this project together, I am happy. When we have news on when the film may be released, we will update you.

