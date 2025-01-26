Posted in: Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: action movies, anime, black widow, cleopatra jones, Jade, martial arts, mickey rourke, shaina west, streaming, the woman king, WellGo USA

Jade: Shaina West Riffs on Cleopatra Jones in New Action Flick

Jade, starring martial artist and stunt performer Shaina West in her first starring role with Mickey Rourke, is out on VOD on February 18th

Director James Bamford taps into pulp-thriller nostalgia with nods to Cleopatra Jones and Foxy Brown.

Shaina West transitions from martial artist to lead actress, growing her action career post-accident.

The film centers on Jade’s quest to protect secrets from falling into the wrong hands, risking Interpol’s future.

Shania West gets her first starring role in Jade, where director James Bamford delivers straight-up, no-nonsense, non-stop action in Jade, debuting exclusively on VOD on February 18th from Well Go USA Entertainment and recalling pulp thrillers like Foxy Brown and Cleopatra Jones. Bamford created the role and the movie for West, who plays a civilian with skills and law enforcement agent, Mark Dacascos, squares off against a Big Bad, played by Mickey Rourke, in an attempt to safeguard secrets that could destroy Interpol.

Jade: The Kind of Pulp Actioner We All Crave

After her brother's untimely and accidental death at her own hands, Jade swore she'd never pick up another gun. But when she unknowingly comes between powerful businessman "Tork" and her former gang leader in their urgent search for a valuable hard drive that could single-handedly take down Interpol, she may not have a choice. With the guidance of Reese, an old friend at Interpol, Jade must come to terms with all she's faced in the past and present to safeguard her growing family's future.

Shaina West is a self-trained martial artist, stunt performer, and actress from London who has forged his current and still new action movie career after suffering a devastating motorcycle accident. She lost her corporate job and decided to train herself up in martial arts, influenced by the anime and movies she watched. She became a personal trainer, weapons specialist and martial artist before she was encouraged to work in films as a performer and actor and has been working her way up for the last six years. She is a prime example of a whole generation of British kids, musicians, actors, and artists who have been inspired by anime. She has appeared in Marvel Studios' Black Widow as one of the women from the Red Room program, and also The Woman King. Jade is her first movie as a lead, even if better-known names like Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos, and Kate McNamara have to come before hers to entice audiences and financiers. She has been posting videos and demos on her Instagram for years. James Bamford, a prolific stunt coordinator and performer turned director who has worked on the Watchmen movie and directed episodes of Arrow, saw her work on her Instagram account and created the lead role of Jade for her.

Jade will be released on VOD on February 18th and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 8.

