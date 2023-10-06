Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Madelaine Petsch, renny harlin, the strangers, The Strangers Trilogy

The Strangers Gets New Trilogy Of Films From Renny Harlin In 2024

The Strangers is getting a new trilogy of films releasing in 2024, all directed by Renny Harlin. Here is your first look.

The Strangers are back. The franchise, which started in 2008 and followed up with a sequel in 2018, will debut three new films in 2024. All three films are directed by Renny Harlin, who made all three films simultaneously last year in Slovakia. The first film will star Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez. Below, we have a look at three new pics from the first film in the trilogy, as well as the synopsis for the first film. The director and producer Courtney Solomon will take part in a panel about this new trilogy of films in The Strangers universe at New York Comic Con on October 12th in Room 405.

The Strangers Take Over Horror In 2024

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's "Riverdale") stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series, bridging three compelling films. Written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Directed by Renny Harlin.

Harlin tells EW that he has been a fan of the franchise since that original film: "I remember the experience of seeing it. I didn't really know anything about it when I saw it, and I just loved it. I thought it was fantastic, and it's stuck in my mind as one of my favorite horror films. When this opportunity came to me, the idea of not doing a remake or a reboot but doing a trilogy based on the original film, I thought it was an incredible opportunity."

This is an interesting idea. I despised the 2018 film and thought that would be it for this one. But the combo of Harlin and Petsch has me interested. It sounds like we will hear more next week at NYCC and maybe get a release date for part one and a trailer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!