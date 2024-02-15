Anya Taylor-Joy Is Apparently In Dune: Part Two

Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, dune: part two

We didn't know this until today, but apparently, Anya Taylor-Joy has a role in Dune: Part Two, playing "a major character from the franchise."

The cast of Dune: Part Two somehow got even more impressive. We already knew that a bunch of really impressive people were either coming back from the first film or joining the cast for this one, but apparently, we were missing someone. No one knew until today, but apparently, Anya Taylor-Joy is in the film, as Variety can confirm. At the moment, we don't know who she is playing, but fans of the books are going crazy online with speculation because it is being reported that she is playing "a major character from the franchise." The world premiere is happening today, so the social embargo should be dropping within the next couple of hours. It might be revealed then who Tayl0r-Joy is playing, or people will be keeping the secrets. The review embargo doesn't drop until later this month.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

