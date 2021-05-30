The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Release New Image Featuring the Team

As we wind closer to the release to the much-anticipated DCEU entry from James Gunn with The Suicide Squad, the director took to Instagram to show off a still featuring four of his stars featuring the Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Polka Dot Man (David Dashmalchian). "Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad," Gunn wrote.

Differences Between David Ayer and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is a loose follow up to the David Ayer film with "The" the only word distinguishing the titles of the films. The only actors from the 2016 film to return are stars Margot Robbie) as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition to the aforementioned still, others joining are John Cena as The Peacemaker, Taika Waititi, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark. The 2016 film, which also starred Will Smith and Jared Leto, grossed $746 million globally at the box office.

The Suicide Squad Release Details

On top of Gunn's new release from the upcoming film, Melchior had some fun at the director's expense on Twitter asking him "@JamesGunn who leaked this???" while sharing a video parodying her character. The upcoming film follows the familiar path of the 2016 film where Waller holds a deadman's switch to keep Gotham's supervillain condemned in line to complete missions. If one falls out of line, the chip implanted at the base of their skulls goes off divorcing their heads from their bodies. The Suicide Squad premieres simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.