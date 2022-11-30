The Super Mario Bros. Movie Character Posters Released

The Super Mario Bros. Movie character posters were revealed this morning, a day after the full trailer for the film debuted. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Could Be Huge

Not to be a dork, but I love the version of the Mario theme in the new trailer. I get that it is a trope now to just slow down a song for a trailer, but I really dig that. I think this will be a really fun and well-done film, and I cannot wait for April to see it.