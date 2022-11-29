The Super Mario Bros. Movie: New Trailer and Images Are Released

In a love that still feels like it is about twenty years too late, we are finally getting an animated movie called on Super Mario Bros. next year. So far, the response to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been mixed by fans, with some praising the visuals but having issues with the voice cast, Chris Pratt as Mario specifically. The first teaser didn't tell us much, but we got a new trailer today that showed off a ton of new stuff, including different elements from different Mario games that will be included in this movie. Now please excuse me while I have N64-era Rainbow Road flashbacks.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures. It will be released on April 7, 2023.