Reminiscence Trailer Debuts Online, Hugh Jackman Film Out August 20th

Reminiscence is a new sci-fi thriller starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker. The film is from director Lisa Joy of Westworld fame, and from the trailer that debuted this morning, this may be the event film of the summer. Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind, helping people access lost memories. That is all you need to know, just go below and watch the Reminiscence trailer for yourself.

Reminiscence Synopsis

"From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures' action thriller "Reminiscence," starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton. Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?"

This film looks like it would make Christopher Nolan jealous. I have never watched a single episode of Westworld, but after seeing this trailer, I will be running to HBO Max to correct that. There is huge breakout potential with this one, and with that cast, WB might be laughing all the way to the bank. Reminiscence will open in theatres and debut on HBO Max the same day, on August 20th. From that trailer, though, it looks like this will be one to see on the biggest screen possible.