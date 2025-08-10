Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Cineverse, film, peter dinklage, The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger Director on Creating a New Story

Director Macon Blair says the new Toxic Avenger isn’t a remake, but a fresh origin story designed to build its own universe.

The mop is back, the tutu is back, but this isn't the same Toxic Avenger fans remember from the cult classic 1984 film. The upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger, led by director Macon Blair, is set to hit theaters later this year. While it draws from the original's over-the-top spirit, it hopes to carve out a space of its own in the expanding landscape of R-rated superhero cinema.

Rather than a direct remake or full-fledged follow-up, Blair's The Toxic Avenger introduces a new lead character with a different name, origin, and arc. The decision was also intentional from the start, aimed at preserving what made the original film singular while giving the new version room to breathe.

The Toxic Avenger Director Wanted to Explore New Terrain

"In my mind, it's its own universe," Blair told ComicBook.com. "That's why we made him a new character with a new name, so that it wouldn't feel like we were literally recreating the first one. Because the first one is so singular, and if it's going to be an exact retelling of that, it, to me, it begs the question, why do it at all?" Blair added, "If we could have it sort of be this iconic character with the mop and the tutu and the things that you recognize, but with a new person at the center of it, with a new journey that he's got to go on, that would be a way to kind of honor the original—but also make it feel fresh and justify the fact that we're doing it."

The new film stars Peter Dinklage in the title role, with a supporting cast that includes Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Elijah Wood. While the original aspects of the plot details remain under wraps, early descriptions suggest a similar blend of grotesque humor, outrageous violence, and unlikely heroism. Fans of the original can clearly expect nods to its DIY charm and cult-movie energy, but Blair's take leans into modern production while maintaining the franchise's eccentric soul.

The Toxic Avenger hits US theaters on August 29, 2025.

