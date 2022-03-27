The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: 2 New Images and Posters

The buzz for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has been slowly growing since people learned that movie even existed last year. Now that the early reactions have come out of South by Southwest and they were extremely positive, people are getting even more excited. We're a little under a month away from the movie getting released, and the next round of marketing and interviews should be starting soon. That's awesome because the cast of this movie is just so delightful that seeing more of them is always a good thing. That's why we have two more images and two more posters as we go into these final weeks. Put this movie in front of my eyes immediately.

Historians will remember this as the beginning of The Great Cage-aissance. pic.twitter.com/aseGTvURLk — Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) March 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Summary: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It will be released on April 22, 2022.