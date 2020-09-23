The War with Grandpa: Two New Clips of Robert DeNiro Comedy

101 Studios and Brookdale Studios released two new clips from their upcoming Robert Deniro family comedy The War with Grandpa today.

The War with Grandpa is one of those movies where you hope it does exactly what it says in the title. In this case, it's a family comedy about a kid who's forced to share his room with his grandfather and declares war on the old dude to get him out. Hilarity ensues, as it should. It's a comedy where nobody is supposed to really get hurt, lessons are learned, and all's well that ends well. This is not a spoiler – we haven't seen it yet. This is just how these movies are supposed to go. In this time of gloom and doom, we could all use a laugh, and just look at that cast!

Apart from Robert DeNiro as the eponymous Grandpa, you get Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano, and Jane Seymour. That's a seriously overpowered cast for a light comedy!

And comedy it is! The comedy of family members torturing each other for our entertainment. That's the best we can hope for these days.

Here's the first clip, "The Attic":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6F1GgJ5ju8&feature=youtu.be

And the second clip, "Shaving Cream":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQ9BgXsREG4&feature=youtu.be

There's a bit of meta right there with Deniro and the filmmakers referencing Raging Bull for laughs. And why not? Comedy, after all, is History plus time.

"Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid-he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter's family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won't go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences. Based on the award-winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith, The War with Grandpa is a hilarious family comedy featuring an all-star supporting cast: Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour."

The War with Grandpa will be out in theatres on October 9th.