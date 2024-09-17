Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot: Cast Featurette And A New Clip Released

Dreamworks has shared a cast roll call featurette for The Wild Robot and a new clip. The film will be released on September 27th.

Article Summary DreamWorks releases a cast featurette and a new clip for The Wild Robot, set to debut on September 27th.

Positive reviews suggest The Wild Robot might be DreamWorks' next big hit.

Author Peter Brown praises the film adaptation, expressing excitement over the visually stunning realization of his book.

Discussing Film shares an exclusive clip of The Wild Robot, highlighting its critical acclaim and anticipation.

The embargo for The Wild Robot is down, and it sounds like Dreamworks has a real winner in its hands. If there is a studio that is all over the place in terms of quality, it would be Dreamworks, but this film felt like something special from the first trailer that premiered months ago. While things coming out of Pixar right now aren't sounding great, the film is doing well over the weekend, and the positive reviews for this film and Transformers One do seem to indicate that this could be a good year for animation quality-wise. Dreamworks dropped a brief cast roll call video while Discussing Film shared a new clip from the video. The author of the book, Peter Brown, quote retweeted the clip praising the movie and the visuals for bringing his book to life. It's so lovely to see everyone happy when it comes to adaptation.

Exclusive clip from 'THE WILD ROBOT', currently at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In theaters on September 27. pic.twitter.com/grKiniCiUu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Is it petty of me to keep repeating that this beautiful movie by @Dreamworks is based on my book? The team of artists + animators + designers did an outstanding job + I want people to know that my book was the inspiration! Is that wrong? This is all new for me! #thewildrobot https://t.co/yoBpsqe5fk — peter brown! (@itspeterbrown) September 16, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

