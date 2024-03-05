Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot: First Trailer Poster, And Images Have Been Released

Dreamworks and Universal have released the first trailer, poster, and images for The Wild Robot. It will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024.

While 2023 was an excellent year for animation, Dreamworks was the one studio that fell short, which was a shame. It was the wrong mediocre movie at the wrong time, and it didn't work out for them. 2024, however, is shaping up to already be a very different animal for Dreamworks. Or, in the case of the studio's fall release, a very different robot. Dreamworks is a studio with a large range in quality, but when they hit the mark, they tend to hit it hard, and The Wild Robot already looks like the studio returning to the days of How To Train Your Dragon. The first teaser is already enough to get you weirdly choked up. If that is what watching the movie will be like, we can expect late September to be a time for all of us to be ugly crying over robots like it is Wall-E or The Iron Giant all over again. This might be one of the most promising trailers I've seen from Dreamworks in a very long time, and this has just shot to the top of my animation me-see list for the year.

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 20th.

