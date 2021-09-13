There's Someone Inside Your House Trailer Drops, On Netflix Oct. 6th

There's Someone Inside Your House is a new slasher pic coming soon to Netflix, just in time for everyone's Halloween season viewings, and if this first trailer is any indication, we might have an early contender for best spooky season streaming film. Patrick Brice (Creep, Creep 2 and Corporate Animals) is in the director's chair for this one, about a maniac who wears masks of his victims faces as he murders them. This is based on a novel by Stephanie Perkins, with a screenplay from Shazam writer Henry Gayden. Check out the trailer for the film below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: There's Someone Inside Your House | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=IdZ43OuZXjQ&feature=emb_logo)

There's Someone Inside Your House Synopsis

"A high school senior (Sydney Park) and the rest of her new school's graduating class are being targeted by a masked killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the world. There's Someone Inside Your House stars Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar and Markian Tarasuik. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps ("Stranger Things") and James Wan's Atomic Monster produce."

Netflix also released some images from the film, which can be found below.

This one was put on my radar a couple weeks ago, and I am super glad that it was. This has a good shot to be a sleeper fun horror film, kinda like a Hell Fest was a couple years ago. I am always down for a good slasher, and the hook on this one is creepy. From that creative team, you almost can't go wrong.

There's Someone Inside Your House will debut on Netflix on October 6th, make sure you keep it in mind. Don't worry, we will remind you when it is debuting.