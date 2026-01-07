Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: they will kill you

They Will Kill You: 3 Character Posters Taunt The Villains

Warner Bros. released three characters for They Will Kill You, and when you line them up, they form a nice little taunt for the villains of the film.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils three character posters for They Will Kill You, forming a clever taunt for the film’s villains.

The film hits theaters the same weekend as Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, sparking box office speculation.

They Will Kill You’s latest trailer has received positive reactions, though some worry it shows too much footage.

Class warfare themes dominate both upcoming releases, highlighting a trend in horror-thriller storytelling.

The end of March is looking a lot of fun between Ready or Not 2: Here I Come and They Will Kill You. Maybe if there are two movies that are about the rich elites killing and/or sacrificing the working class for more power and money, people will start to realize that maybe the billionaires aren't our friends. Maybe. There's also a chance that the two films could cannibalize each other, even though they would make for one hell of a double feature. For two movies about class consciousness, everyone might be too broke to go out and support both of them, which might be the biggest irony of all.

Disney recently moved the Ready or Not sequel to this date, so if one of these films was going to shift, it probably won't be Disney. The reactions to the They Will Kill You trailer have been pretty positive so far, even if people are worried the trailer showed too much. We got some character posters to go along with the footage, and they form a nice little taunt if you line them up. This is how you make your character posters interesting. They Will Kill You?

They Will Kill You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Cult curious? They Will Kill You will only be in theaters on March 27.

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!