Thunderbolts*: New TV Spot Teases A Battle Against Bob

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Thunderbolts*, where it appears to be all hands on deck regarding Bob.

It seems that Bob is the problem, and everyone needs to deal with Bob. At least, that is the implication from the new TV spot shared for Thunderbolts*. The spot seems to show Bob, aka Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, out on a rampage and erasing people from this mortal existence with all the precision of removing a layer from an image in Photoshop. It's always been a bit unclear from the footage just what Bob's role in all of those would be, but it does appear he will be taking on some sort of villainous role, at least for some time. It will all work out in the end, though, because Pullman was one of the chairs we saw during that five-and-a-half-hour stream yesterday.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

