Thunderbolts*: Yelena Has A Sweet Spot For Bob Because "He's Useless"

Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh says that Yelena has a sweet spot for Bob and almost enjoys looking after him because "he's useless. He’s absolutely useless."

It seems that Thunderbolts* is going to be several of the characters holding up mirrors to themselves so they can see all of the good and bad parts. We recently learned that the reason Bucky decides to step in is because he relates to a lot of the team and thinks that he can help and provide guidance. However, while Bucky is mentoring the entire group, Yelena is taking on a different role. According to Florence Pugh in a new interview with Empire, Yelena really connects with Bob specifically and even enjoys looking after him in a way that seems like a very annoyed older sister.

"Bob is going through what all of them are probably, secretly, going through," Pugh teases. "Yelena sees parts of herself in him. She's always been someone that wants to look after people. She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he's useless. He's absolutely useless."

Considering that Sentry is one of the more powerful characters in the Marvel Universe, calling Bob "useless" is absolutely awesome. This is also the level of team dynamics that could make Thunderbolts* a lot of fun to watch. All of these characters are very different, but in small ways, they are similar, and that's what connects them. It sounds like the connections and how each character relates to the others was something that was heavily considered during the production. Count me in.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

