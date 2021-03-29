Thundercats Film Snags Godzilla vs. Kong Adam Wingard As Director

Thundercats fans: we are finally one step closer to finally seeing them on the big screen. Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard has been tapped by Warner Bros. to bring Lion-O and the gang to theaters. The original animated series ran from 1985 -1989, with a couple of other reboots along the way. That classic Rankin Bass cartoon is the one we love, however, and this new film will use it as a "jumping-off point." Wingard has had an idea percolating for many years apparently and will use a combination of CGI and animation for the film. The news was broken by Deadline.

Thundercats, HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

As a kid of the 80's and toy collector, this is the ultimate. Thundercats will always be my favorite of those classic cartoons. You know the ones: Transformers, He-Man, GI Joe. This is the one. Fans have been waiting so long for a day like this. There have been numerous rumors over the years, most recently a bizarre one that Ryan Reynolds film 6 Underground that debuted on Netflix in 2019 was a secret Thundercats movie. That is where we have gotten to, that we think films that very clearly have nothing to do with the property are secretly the film we have been dying for.

Thundercats is the kind of property that, in the right hands, can be one of the biggest franchises in film history. Awareness is higher for the brand than it has been in years, with a hugely successful designer toy line running from Super7, and there is always room for a new animated series. The time is now, everyone. If this actually gets made, I won't shut up about it. Sword of Omens, give Mr. Wingard Sight Beyond Sight and give us the Thundercats film we have deserved for decades. More to come as it is revealed.