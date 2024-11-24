Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody 2

Nobody 2 Is "Much More Summery And Colorful" Compared To The First

Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto says the film will be "much more summery and colorful" compared to the "drab, gloomy factory/warehouse feel of the first film."

A couple of movies set to be released in 2025 will take people by surprise, and Nobody 2 will probably be one of those films, but that's probably because the first film also took everyone by surprise. It was obvious that Universal was setting things up for another film, that didn't mean that another one was going to happen, but once Nobody 2 was officially announced the movie moved at a breakneck speed. That's probably a good thing since the thing that was appealing about the first one was the fact that it was a quick and dirty type of film. It didn't waste time, and it was clear that the minimal budget was used exceptionally well, which we unfortunately don't see often. We're getting a new director this time around, Timo Tjahjanto, who spoke to Empire about the film since we know almost nothing about it.

Regarding what star Bob Odenkirk will face as Hutch in Nobody 2, Tjahjanto says, "Now that he's back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast? You'll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — 'How do they react to this other side of me who's constantly hustling and working for the family?' It's gonna be quite a journey."

That journey will include some new elements in this world, including Sharon Stone, the villain. Stone is always fun in any movie she makes her way into, so it's fantastic that Tjahjanto and his team decided that she was the one to embody this "sexy" villain. Tjahjanto explains, "Her performance reminds me a lot of Ben Kingsley in Sexy Beast. She is definitely an alpha female. She doesn't take shit from anybody. This is a villain that is unique, and she's making this character completely batshit crazy."

A batshit crazy lady running around and being awesome isn't the only new element on this journey in Nobody 2. The overall look of the film is changing, and they are "do[ing] away with the whole drab, gloomy factory/warehouse feel of the first film." It is not that the warehouse look is bad, but the two adjectives that Tjahjanto uses to describe the look of the film are enough to make anyone excited: "much more summery and colorful." Considering how many action films look exactly the same, hearing that this one is taking on an entirely new look is just another reason to be excited about Nobody 2.

Nobody and Violent Night: Universal's Bloody 1-2 Pandemic Punch

Nobody was a rare pandemic movie that did well at the box office and was well received by critics and audiences. Universal seemed to understand there was some serious potential there if they decided to tap into it, and it, along with Violent Night, became the two R-rated series that the studio was looking to pursue new entries. We didn't hear much about the film for a while until news came out of South by Southwest in March 2024, which detailed the studio's commitment to both franchises. There was also the fact that star Bob Odenkirk had some major health issues in the summer of 2021, and obviously, ensuring he is healthy is the most important thing. In June 2024, director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, May The Devil Take You) signed on to director Nobody 2, with Odenkirk and Connie Neilson set to reprise their roles. Christopher Llyod, Sharon Stone, and Colin Hanks have either reprised their roles or joined the cast. The first film made $57 million on a budget of $16 million, so we can hope Nobody 2 will also be modestly budgeted so it doesn't have to break the bank to get out of the red at the box office. Nobody 2 will be released on August 15, 2025.

