Tom Cruise In Talks To Star In Alejandro Iñárritu's New Film At WB

Tom Cruise is reportedly set to produce and star in Alejandro Iñárritu's new English language film at Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary.

The project marks Cruise's first under his new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Iñárritu's team from ‘Birdman’ reunites to pen the script for this English language film.

Cruise returns to the awards conversation with a potentially Oscar-worthy collaboration.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Tom Cruise have announced the first movie in their official partnership. In early January, it was announced that Cruise, who had worked with Paramount almost exclusively for years, would be signing a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop movies under his production banner. The move was seen as a big one for Warner Bros., considering this is the studio that keeps having to shelve completed movies for tax purposes. We would love to see David Zaslav attempt to do that to a movie Cruise made, but that's a different conversation. Many possible movies have floated around, including a sequel to the underrated Edge of Tomorrow, but we got word that the first project under this new banner is in the works. Cruise is teaming up with director Alejandro Iñárritu for a new movie under Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary, according to Deadline.

This would be the first English language film Iñárritu has made since The Revenant, and no one knows much about it. Deadline's sources that the film will be "produced and directed by Iñárritu with a new script he co-wrote in 2023 with Sabina Berman as well as Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone, his co-writers on Birdman, reuniting a decade later." Cruise will also produce per his agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. Things haven't been made official, but Iñárritu tends to write movies that get a lot of awards recognition, and it's been a while since Cruise since the awards circuit.

