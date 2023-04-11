Tomorrow War Director Teases Sequel Status After Streaming Success The director behind The Tomorrow War is reflecting on the film's worldwide streaming success and the status of a sequel project.

Streaming has been a point of contention for many filmmakers, though after the rise of the COVID-19 era, it became even more common than many of them had hoped. The primary argument? That film is intended to be seen on a big screen with an incomparable crowd ambiance. And while a very viable point for some, the comfort and convenience of streaming have become a major part of the new normal, and it isn't going anywhere.

On the plus side, streaming has offered new life for pre-existing or original films that are more likely to struggle during a box office run, such as the blockbuster project The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt and director Chris McKay. But will the high-profile title still earn itself a sequel after costing more than $200 million to create?

A Tomorrow War 2 Script is Currently In Development, According to Chris McKay

When speaking with Uproxx, the director opened up about the film's overwhelming success through streaming and the impact of a shifted release window with unforeseen streaming complications. The Tomorrow War mastermind reveals his take on its popularity to the publication, "Yeah because they released it worldwide on the same day. Literally, they released it around the world. I still get DMs from people from India and Brazil, and people who are discovering it, who loved that movie and loved the characters and stuff like that."

McKay then explains his feelings on the experience by adding, "Ultimately, it was a really great experience. But it was one of those things where, of course, you're making a movie for the theaters. And then the movie was done, and they were like, 'No, we're going to put it on a streamer.' It was a little bit of a hard pill to swallow because I'd seen it in theaters, and I'd seen how it played. And still, to this day, it still plays on Amazon. It's still one of their number-one movies to this day." When later asked about a proposed sequel for the film, he optimistically adds, "Yeah. Well, there is a script coming for that."

I suppose we'll just have to wait and see what that means for the future of The Tomorrow War franchise. But what are your current thoughts on the matter?