Top Gun: Maverick Is Now The Highest Grossing Film Of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is now the highest-grossing film of 2022 domestically, adding $6.6 million to its total on Monday and overtaking Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. It is also the second highest-grossing film of the pandemic, second only to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Worldwide, it is pretty much a foregone conclusion it will cross $1 billion, a staggering number for the film. Top Gun will also top Mission: Impossible- Fallout as Tom Cruise's most successful film worldwide. Madness, and take a bow, Paramount, who never lost faith in the film and resisted pressure to put the film on streaming when theaters were shut down.

Top Gun Might Just Win The Summer Box Office, Maybe 2022 Overall

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Honestly, if the weekly drops continue to be as small as they are, there is no reason to think this won't end up somewhere between $500-550 million when all is said and done. At this point, it has a real good shot at winning not only the summer but the 2022 box office as a whole.