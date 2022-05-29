Top Gun: Maverick Biggest Memorial Day Opening Ever At $151 Million

Top Gun: Maverick soared past all expectations at the weekend box office, scoring an estimated $151 million dollars for the four-day weekend, which puts it at the top. That is a record for Memorial Day weekend, beating out Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. It is by far the biggest opening ever for Tom Cruise, and the first time in his blockbuster career that he has opened a film over $100 million. The film brought the older crowd out in droves, and word of mouth is carrying the day, as the film begs to be seen on the biggest screen possible. With this gross, Top Gun has set up this summer to be the biggest in three years at the box office, and shows that audiences will come back to theaters for a film they feel is worth it.

Top Gun Dominates

The rest of the top five really didn't make much of a dent. Doctor Strange falls to number two in its fourth weekend, scoring $21.4 million and bringing its domestic gross over $375 million. Third went to the weekend's other opener, Bob's Burgers. The animated film drew in $15 million, which was on the high end of estimates, and that is a good thing. That film will kill on Hulu/Disney+ as well, where the audience for the show truly lives. Last week's number two Downton Abbey: A New Era dropped 63% and added $7.5 million, bringing it to a total of $30 million so far, half what the first film did. Rounding out the top five is The Bad Guys, still chugging along with $6.1 million.

The weekend box office top five for May 27th:

Top Gun: Maverick- $151 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness- $21.4 million Bob's Burgers- $15 million Downton Abbey: A New Era- $7.5 million The Bad Guys- $6.1 million

Next week, a whole lot of nothing comes out, so it should be smooth sailing for Top Gun to finish number one again. The question is, how big will the drop be. I am guessing it will be around 65%, and a second weekend around $52 million. I think this one was pretty frontloaded. We shall see next week.