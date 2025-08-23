Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger Gets An Awesome Retro Trailer One Week From Release

Check out an awesome retro grindhouse style trailer for the remake of Toxic Avenger. The film opens in theaters in one week.

Cult favorite Toxic Avenger returns after a long wait and acclaimed Fantastic Fest 2023 debut.

Director combines classic Toxie elements with fresh creature design for a unique, nostalgic look.

Cineverse rescues the film after Legendary drops it, promising a hit for Toxic Avenger fans.

Toxic Avenger fans have a short wait now, as the remake of the cult classic opens in theaters in one week. This world needs a new type of hero, but maybe not this one. The film stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay. Luisa Guerreiro plays Toxie under the makeup. As revealed in January, Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29, as the home of Terrifier rescued the film from obscurity. The film, which saw its debut go off to much acclaim at Fantastic Fest 2023, sat around without a release date for months and months, and it is finally going to be in front of our eyeballs, and we cannot wait. For one last blast of hyoe, check out the grindhouse-style trailer released above.

Toxic Avenger: Excitement Running Wild

For the look of the Toxic Avenger in this new film, Blair told EW that they took inspiration from every incarnation of the character over the years: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design. I love what Millennium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart. But it's the practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," he said at the time. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon."

I have to say, I am impressed with the look they went for in this version of the Toxic Avenger. The more we see from this film, the more we see how Legendary completely dropped the ball. How did they let this go after the successful screening at Fantastic Fest? Cineverse is going to make bank with this. I do not understand what they are doing over there. Clearly, if the people who have had such success with Terrifier see something there, that should be of note, no?

