Conan O'Brien's Toy Story 5 Role, Toy Story Rerelease Details Revealed

Pixar confirmed who Conan O'Brien will be voicing in the upcoming Toy Story 5, and that the tickets for the Toy Story rerelease will go on sale next week.

Article Summary Pixar confirms Conan O'Brien will voice a new character named Smarty Pants in Toy Story 5.

Smarty Pants is a potty-training toy; official character images have not yet been released.

The new antagonist Lilypad was also revealed during Destination D23.

The original Toy Story returns to theaters September 12, with tickets available starting September 2.

Destination D23 is going on this weekend, and while there isn't a ton of news, there have been some details, and a few of them are on the internet in some capacity. We learned that Conan O'Brien would be joining the cast of Toy Story 5 for a little while now. The announcement was actually confirmed back in May, but we didn't know who he was voicing. During the presentation today, Pixar and Disney confirmed the character that O'Brien is playing is named Smarty Pants, which is a toy that is supposed to be used to help with potty training, but they didn't release any official images, so many opportunities for poop jokes and so little time.

During the presentation, it was also revealed (shared on social media by fans and not on a press release) that Lilypad, pictured in the above piece of concept art released back in June, is the antagonist of Toy Story 5. Disney and Pixar are also bringing the original Toy Story back to theaters on September 12th and confirmed that tickets will go on sale on September 2nd.

There is an entire generation of people who didn't get the opportunity or maybe don't remember seeing the movie that started it all on the big screen. The first one absolutely has stood the test of time, and if you're looking for a rerelease to check out next month, Toy Story might be it.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around, it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris, and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

