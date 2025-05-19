Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: Conan O'Brien Joins The Cast As A New Character

Conan O'Brien took to social media to announce that he had joined the cast of Toy Story 5 as a new character named Smartypants.

Article Summary Conan O'Brien joins Toy Story 5 as new character Smartypants, revealed via his official Instagram.

Pixar is returning to the Toy Story franchise after Toy Story 4's billion-dollar box office success.

Toy Story 5's plot features the gang facing tech-savvy kids and an army of Buzz Lightyears, with Jessie in focus.

Official details remain scarce, but excitement builds as Toy Story 5 heads to theaters in June 2026.

The existence of Toy Story 5 is one of those things that anyone could have seen coming a mile away, and it was also surprising. Actually, you could say the same thing about the fourth movie since it really seemed like everything was wrapped up in movie three and the franchise was done. It seems not, and with Pixar shifting away from original IP and back toward established stories, plus the fact that Toy Story 4 is a member of the Billion Dollar Box Office club, we're getting Toy Story 5 next year. We know the toys are taking on iPad kids, an invading army of Buzz Lightyears, and the movie will be pretty focused on Jessie. Today, we got a casting announcement on Instagram of all places, Conan O'Brien took to his official account to say that he was joining the cast as a new, original character.

"I've got big news; I'm going to be in Toy Story 5. Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can't believe this!" O'Brien said in the post on his official Instagram. Initially, I wanted to be the role of Woody and they told me they already promised that to Tom Hanks. And I was like, Uh, you've kind of been there and done that. You know you're in a bit of a rut, don't you think?' And they said, no, it's Tom Hank's, it's his role. So I said, okay, how about Buzz Lightyear?' And they were like, and I said, let me guess; Tim Allen. They were like, Yeah, Tim Allen. And I went, guys, you gotta think outside the box. But anyway, then they showed me this new character, Smartypants. It's the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don't even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I'm Smarty Pants; I love this"

We still only have bare bones information about Toy Story 5, but with Elio right around the corner, it's probably going to be a while before they confirm too much about this film.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around, it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris, and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!