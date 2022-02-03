Exorcism of God Trailer Drops Promising Darkness South of the Border

Saban Films has released the trailer for the March horror release, The Exorcism of God, which harkens to the original The Exorcist with its traveling, beloved priest, and heavy Catholocism. This time, the action shifts to Mexico with a story of a priest whose most challenging exorcism didn't go as planned.

The challenge in any exorcism film is similar to what faces creators of vampire movies: the great ones cast such long shadows that new voices are always in dialogue with the old. In the case of The Exorcism of God, the angle is the humanity of the priesthood and the failings of religion in a situation that may demand the utmost faith.

Say the producers:

The Exorcism of God is directed by Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time) from a script by Santiago Fernández Calvete (Sangre Vurdalak) and Hidalgo. The film stars Joseph Marcell ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys", "Deadly Class"), Will Beinbrink (It Chapter Two, "Dark"), Hector Kotsifakis ("Malverde: El Santo Patrón"), and Irán Castillo ("SOS Me estoy enamorando"). SYNOPSIS: Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that's eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.

Saban Films will release the horror film The Exorcism of God in Theaters, on Demand and Digital on March 11th.

Check out the trailer here:

