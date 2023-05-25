Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – New BTS Featurette, 5 HQ Images We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette and five new images for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It will be released on June 9th.

The box office numbers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts looks like it could do all right for its first weekend domestically, but much like The Fast Saga, these films live and die by the international box office. A good international box office could make or break this film regarding getting in the green. The marketing for this film has been strange. In some ways, they seem to be pushing it hard; in other ways, it feels like they just started. For example, the first round of high-quality images finally showed up on the Paramount media site. However, we also got a new behind-the-scenes featurette, but this is at least the second one of those. The featurette focuses on how they shot on location in Peru.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!