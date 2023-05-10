Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Early IMAX Screenings And Runtime Fans will get the chance to see Transformers: Rise of the Beasts two days early as tickets for early fan screenings go on sale. General admission tickets are also on sale, and the runtime has been revealed.

Tickets for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are now on sale, but Paramount wants fans to have the opportunity to see the movie a little early. Does this mean they have confidence in the product they are putting out, or are they confident that whatever they put out, Transformers fans will eat it up? Who knows? Either way, early fan screenings are happening two days, on June 7, before the movie has a wide release on June 9.

Says Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, "We're thrilled to give fans an early opportunity to roll-out and catch this latest, spectacular installment of the Transformers franchise on the big screen in advance of its exclusive theatrical debut on June 9."

Tickets for the special screenings are on sale, and apparently, people who got to these special screenings see "special bonus content curated for this event, plus will receive limited-edition collectibles, including an exclusive collector's print of Primal and Maximals Patch, given away at their local theatre on the date of the event and while supplies last."

We also got a new IMAX poster and a new behind-the-scenes featurette that introduces all the main characters. Collider has also posted the film's runtime; if you were worried about this being another three-hour affair, you're in luck. This film is coming in at just under two hours: 1 hour 57 minutes to be exact. Thank god, so few movies justify an over three-hour runtime, and it's unlikely that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is one of them.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.