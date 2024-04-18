Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: m. night shyamalan, trap

Trap: First Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan's New Film Released

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Trap. It will be released on August 9th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Trap', out August 9th.

The trailer may reveal the twist, but Shyamalan fans expect deeper layers.

Josh Hartnett stars, bringing intrigue as a sinister character in the film.

'Trap' ends the summer with a dark, concert-set narrative by August 9th, 2024.

While attending CinemaCon this year, director M. Night Shyamalan teased his new movie in real time…sort of. He described being at an event when a singer came out and started to perform, and his daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, came out and did a brief live performance for us. We then got the trailer for his new film Trap. The trailer that was released today is the same one that we saw last week, and it's probably going to leave Shyamalan fans baffled because it seems to give away the big twist. However, we know that Shyamalan makes films with multiple layers, so whatever we think the setup of this film is, it probably isn't. That being said, the idea presented in this trailer is already pretty interesting, and even if it doesn't have that secondary twist we expect from this director, the idea alone could stand up on its own. This one will be one of our August movies, looking to end the summer season on, hopefully, a high note as we head into the fall. Also, Josh Hartnett is underrated, and it will be fun to see him play such a sinister role.

Trap: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan— Trap —featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan. A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk, and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on August 9, 2024 and internationally beginning on 1 August, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!