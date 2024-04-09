Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: cinemacon, Warner Bros

CinemaCon: Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" Presentation Liveblog

Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" Presentation is happening at CinemaCon and we are in the room to liveblog all of the news and footage for you.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, NATO [not that NATO], the National Association of Theater Owners gather in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. The second presentation of the day is Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" presentation.

Warner Bros. usually shows up with one of the bigger and better presentations of the convention. We already know that the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux will drop during the presentation. I will probably see it, and then it will immediately be released to you guys or released at the same time. There are plenty of other films for them to talk about as well. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are both all over the convention floor, and they are both promising to be big films so we know that we're going to learn more about them. Horizon and The Watchers have also popped up on the show floor. We don't know anything about them, but Red One with Dwayne Johnson and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are also coming out this year, and neither have been shown off much. Mickey 17 also has a new release date of January 31st, so maybe we'll see more of that. It's a two-hour presentation, and they tend to pack a ton in, so watch me type like a mad woman in this liveblog.

