Traumatika Star Sean Whelan on Kennedy Reunion, Creatives & More

Sean Whalen (The Bold and the Beautiful) spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Saban horror thriller Traumatika, Kennedy, creatives & more.

Article Summary Sean Whalen discusses his role in Traumatika and a surprise reunion with star Rebekah Kennedy.

Director Pierre Tsigaridis and Maxime Rancon impress with efficient, creative indie horror filmmaking.

Whalen shares why shooting remote scenes fit his character and the film’s unsettling tone.

Insights on working in indie film, supernatural horror, and collaborating with standout creatives.

Sean Whelan has been active for 35 years in Hollywood since his debut in Ferris Bueller, not the Matthew Broderick-starred 1986 classic teen comedy, but the Paramount and NBC TV adaptation in 1990 that only lasted one season. The following year, he would land another guest-starring role in the NBC legal drama Shannon's Deal before his breakout role in Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs (1991). From there, Whelan would land steady roles on film and TV with appearances on Batman Returns (1992), NBC's Friends, Waterworld (1995), Twister (1996), and Men in Black (1997). He remained active with an eclectic mix of comedy and drama with over 150 credits to his name. While promoting his latest horror film Traumatika for Saban, Whelan spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with star Rebekah Kennedy, working with director Pierre Tsigaridis, and co-writer Maxime Rancon; the duo's creative efficiency, and making the most of his remote scenes. The film follows a young boy's (Ranen Navat) night terrors that become reality when his mother (Rebekah Kennedy) begins showing signs of demonic possession. What he's about to experience will haunt him for the rest of his life and claim countless lives across generations.

Traumatika Star Sean Whelan on Rebekah Kennedy and Dir Pierre Tsigaridis' Efficiency on Set

What intrigued you about 'Traumatika', and how did you get involved?

I did a movie called 'Crust' that I wrote and directed, and I cast Rebekah Kennedy, who is the lead in 'Traumatika'. She had already done a movie with them called 'Two Witches' with Pierre and Max. They came, saw my movie, and said, "Maybe we can have Sean in our next movie," and they were working on 'Traumatika.' I got a phone call and they said, 'Hey! We have a part for you. Would you like to come down and shoot it?"

I thought, "Oh, wow! Great." I've seen Rebekah's photos of her crazy makeup and stuff. I came down, and they explained the part. I got my sides a couple of days before, worked on my character, went down there, and these guys are so efficient and talented. It was just Max and Pierre, and that's it. I went into a little warehouse, and I filmed my first scene, then my second scene, and I was literally out of there in two hours, so much so, Tom, I forgot I was in the movie.

Rebekah would talk about it, and I would go, "It's really good for you," and she goes, "Sean, you're in it! [laughs] But you don't work that way 90 percent of the time, right?" You work, you know it's from ahead of time, and everything like that. These guys are so talented and efficient that they can knock this stuff out quickly. I got to see a rough cut, and man, I'm not looking forward to seeing it on a big screen [laughs].

How do you compare Pierre and Max as creatives?

In all honesty, they are beyond unique. I have been part of independent movies that are run-and-gun, but what they do with their cinematography and the way they light things is amazing. You would think it's a 60-person crew the way it looks. I think they're the future. If you put the time and effort into creating the moment and making it look good, get good acting, and make it special, it's going to elevate itself. They don't have a bunch of set dates, and they shoot it all in one three-week thing. They grab stuff in pieces when they can, and cobble it together. They're so talented, and most people with that kind of schedule would not be able to produce anything of quality, but they do, and it's exciting.

Did it feel odd that you didn't share physical space with your co-stars, do any scene work with them, and do it all through a screen?

Well, only because that was my character. He's not supposed to. He's the remote guy who is a business partner and not supposed to be in the world of the other stuff. I've done many films like that where I don't. It just depends on the character. If a guy works in a warehouse, it wouldn't matter if they're shooting the other stuff, that all took place in a home, and I'm in a business. It's not that weird, and I've done things like that. It absolutely works for my character, because I'm alone physically, and I'm also alone in my insistence that we should not be messing with this demon, so it's artistically correct.

Were you disappointed that you didn't partake in just the makeup process like that and become one of them?

I've done all that, man. I let Rebekah take those hits for me. Look, I didn't know I was even going to be in it. They had had a lot to chunk next, so it was a blessing that they asked me.

Traumatika, which also stars Sean O'Bryan, A.J. Bowen, Susan Gayle Watts, and Emily Goss, comes to theaters on September 12th.

