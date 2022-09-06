Troll Poster Released By Netflix, Monster Film Releasing December 1

Troll is a new action-thriller coming to Netflix, and the first teaser for the film was shown during Geeked Week. This Norwegian film's trailer has all of the mainstays of all great big beasty movies, including people discussing ancient history, people running at something, and of course, people looking up in awe at something. It is a great tease for what we have to look forward to. Netflix has announced that the release date for the film will be December 1st, and a new poster is here as well. Check that out, as well as said teaser, below.

Troll Looks Big Budget, That's For Sure

"When an ancient troll is awakened in a Norwegian mountain, a rag-tag group of heroes must come together to try and stop it from wreaking deadly havoc. Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dweller struggling to stop something they thought existed only in Norwegian folklore. "Director Roar Uthaug is pretty pumped about bringing this one to audiences: "Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world."

The more I see and hear about this one, the more excited I get. I am a sucker for a giant anything film, and since this one was announced during Geeked Week, I have been hyped for it. Hopefully, a full trailer will be released soon. Troll will debut on Netflix on December 1st, though it wouldn't shock me to see this get a limited run in theaters as well.

