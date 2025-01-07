Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – A New HQ Image Has Been Released

A new high-quality image from TRON: Ares has been released. The film will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Article Summary A new high-quality image from TRON: Ares showcases Jared Leto's character, Ares, donned in his striking red suit.

Disney remains cautious with promoting TRON: Ares, following TRON: Legacy's modest box office performance.

Nine Inch Nails are on board to score the soundtrack, promising an exciting win for music enthusiasts.

Speculation surrounds the film's release, with some fans anticipating a teaser possibly during the Super Bowl.

TRON: Ares doesn't come out until October, but Disney has been low-key promoting the movie for a while now. After the middling box office returns for TRON: Legacy, it isn't surprising that they would be a little more nervous about this next film and its ability to find an audience. No footage has been released to the public yet, though they did showcase some at D23 last year. It's unclear when we're going to see anything, maybe a short teaser during the Super Bowl, but it might not be until closer to the spring. Until then, we do have a new high-quality image that turned up on the Disney press site for all to see. It's once again another image of Jared Leto's character, Ares, in the red suit, which is pretty much all we've seen from this movie so far. Everything about this movie is very red, from what we've seen.

Even if TRON: Ares turns out to be a dud, we have Nine Inch Nails doing the soundtrack, and that is probably going to kick all sorts of ass. So soundtrack nerds are going to win in October, if nothing else. As for TRON fans and the rest of the movie-going public? Well, the ride does really well at the parks, but that doesn't mean anyone is going to show up to a new movie.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

