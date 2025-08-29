Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – New TV Spot Asks If The AI Will Protect Or Destroy Us

Disney released another new TV spot for TRON: Ares, which teases the choice the AI will make in this film: to protect or destroy us.

Disney is continuing the slow burn marketing for TRON: Ares with another TV spot. We learned recently that the character of Ares has been floating around as a concept for a third Tron film since the early 2010s, but instead of a protagonist, he was the antagonist, which does make sense. One might think that was the casting they were going for when they initially brought Jared Leto on because he is much more tolerable as a villain than someone you're supposed to root for. Either way, this is the movie we're getting, and this TV spot does solidify that Ares is one of the AIs that is on the side of humanity, at least on some level. It's still so unclear whether or not people are interested in this film. Social media buzz can be extremely deceptive, and a tweet is not the same as a movie ticket. This kind of TV spot blitz is usually followed by early tickets going on sale soon, so keep an eye out for that.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

