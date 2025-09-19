Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares – Nine Inch Nails BTS Featurette Plus 4 New Images

Disney released a new TRON: Ares behind-the-scenes featurette featuring the original music from Nine Inch Nails and four images.

The music remains the focus of the marketing for TRON: Ares, but considering that the lead single for the soundtrack is already getting radio play, no one should be that surprised. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, we see several members of the cast and crew absolutely fangirling over Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as they should, and we find out that one thing about this movie that is different from others is how the music is incorporated into the sound design. Specifically, they are going for a sound that will make the audience feel like they are at a concert. That's an interesting way to go about things, but not a bad one. If you've never done a screening with a live orchestra before, I highly recommend the experience; it really does elevate everything. This is the halfway version of that. We also got four new images, mostly of Eve Kim, played by Greta Lee.

TRON: Ares – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

