Twisters: New Trailer Features Fire Tornados And Facing Your Fears

A new trailer and poster for Twisters have been released. It features fire tornados and the concept of riding your fears instead of just facing them.

It's time to take up storm chasing again this summer with Twisters. Everyone loves a good natural disaster movie, the same way we all slow down when we pass a car accident on the side of the road, even when we don't want to. It's human nature, and something about natural disasters and weather fascinates people. While tornados might be normal to people who live in the area and deal with them regularly, they might as well exist in a different reality to people who have never seen or experienced one in real life. Twisters has a lot going for it, including a great cast and special effects that have only made tornados look more realistic over the years. The second trailer and a new poster have both been released, and this might be the movie to keep an eye out for in July. While most people will assume that Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine will be the heavy hitters, there is a chance a movie like this could start slow and maintain momentum through the latter half of July and heading into August if the reviews are good.

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

