Unbearable Weight: Pedro Pascal 'Nicolas Cage Inspired WW'84 Max Lord'

Pedro Pascal is fast on a path to superstardom, landing roles in tentpole franchises in Star Wars in The Mandalorian on Disney+ and DC/Warner Bros with Wonder Woman 1984 playing the villain Max Lord. Coincidentally with his latest role as the mysterious Nicolas Cage wealthy superfan Javi in Lionsgate's upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, life had a way of imitating art. Not that Pascal went method or anything, but he was already inspired by Cage's work growing up talking to Entertainment Weekly on his own fondness of him and which of his roles inspired Max in the 2020 film.

"I started fairly early," Pascal said on his familiarity with Cage's work before becoming an actor himself. "We got cable television in my house when I was quite young, so, on cable, 'Valley Girl', 'Birdy', 'Racing with the Moon', and 'Rumble Fish', they were all playing, then I went to the theater with my father and I saw 'Peggy Sue Got Married', 'Raising Arizona', 'Vampire's Kiss', 'Moonstruck', 'Wild at Heart', which starts the '90s. Then you get into 'Leaving Las Vegas', 'Honeymoon in Vegas'. I mean, listen, I've really have seen them all. I can't pick a favorite. But I would say that 'Adaptation' is one of the best screen performances in the history of movies."

Pascal revealed it was Cage's performance as Peter Loew, the egomaniacal literary agent who believes he is becoming a bloodsucker in Vampire's Kiss (1988) that helped fuel Max. "I remember shooting a scene in 1984 and, in the instant, I was like, what kind of energy do I need here?" he said. "And I remembered Nicolas Cage — before I ever met him, before the thought of ever making 'Massive Talent' existed — I remembered him jumping on the desk in 'Vampire's Kiss', kind of torturing María Conchita Alonso [who portrays a secretary at the company where Cage's character works]. I remembered that scene and his energy, and obviously not deciding to do that, but just wanting a fraction of that kind of chaotic energy to make the scene that we were shooting that day work."

Coincidentally, Cage is currently filming Renfield playing Count Dracula for Universal. Written and directed by Tom Gormican, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Hogan, Ike Barinholtz, Lily Mo Sheen, and Neil Patrick Harris, comes exclusively to theaters on April 22.