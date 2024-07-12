Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: despicable me 4, Minions 3

Universal And Illumination Has Dated Minions 3 For 2027

Despicable Me 4 is doing well at the box office, so it isn't surprising that Universal and Illumination have dated Minions 3 for 2027.

Article Summary Universal and Illumination set Minions 3 for a June 30, 2027, release following Despicable Me 4 success.

Brian Lynch to pen the script with Pierre Coffin at the helm as director for the next Minions saga.

The Despicable Me franchise has grossed a staggering $5 billion globally, dominating the box office.

Minions continue to be a merchandising dream, with Minions 3 likely to further capitalize on the hype.

The Despicable Me franchise is one of the biggest animated franchises of the 2010s, and, as a whole, it has grossed $5 billion at the worldwide box office. Those numbers are buckwild before you remember that the Minions have become what studios dream of in terms of merchandise to the point that they have had two spin-off films. Despicable Me 4 is currently doing well at the box office, and Universal and Illumination have dated Minions 3. According to Variety, Minions 3 has been given a prime-time release date of June 30, 2027. We all know that June and July are usually great for animated movies looking to bring in a kid audience. The film will be written by Brian Lynch and directed by Pierre Coffin. At the moment, we don't have any further details, but we can assume that bananas or a banana joke will make some sort of an appearance.

Despicable Me 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom. Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by Emmy-winningning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio. Despicable Me 4 will be released on July 3, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!