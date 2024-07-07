Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: despicable me 4, Inside Out 2, Weekend Box Office

Despicable Me 4 Dominates July 4th Weekend Box Office

Despicable Me 4 won the Weekend Box Office as expected, and now the battle with Inside Out 2 is set for next weekend.

Article Summary Despicable Me 4 grabs $75M weekend, leads July 4th box office.

The film's $122M opening challenges Inside Out 2's strong performance.

Family flicks like Kung Fu Panda 4 and Garfield Movie top charts.

Next weekend eyes Inside Out 2 vs. Despicable Me 4 showdown.

Despicable Me 4, to the shock of nobody, easily won the July 4th weekend box office. Since opening on Wednesday, the film has taken in $122 million, with $75 million of that coming this weekend. That is a great number, though if you do not include those first two days, it is the fourth best in the franchise. If you include those two days, it is the best. What will be interesting over the next couple of weeks is how it compares to Inside Out 2, which destroyed the Despicable Me 4 opening and is still making really big bucks right now. More on that in a second. Each of the last three films in the Illumination franchise dropped at least -60%, which would be trouble with Inside Out still performing so well.

Despicable Me 4 Continues Strong Family Box Office

Inside Out 2 held its own against the Minions, scoring another $30 million and sending its total box office over $500 million domestic. Third place goes to A Quiet Place: Day One with a -60% drop to $21 million; after a week, it is already almost over the $100 million mark. Fourth place was A24's MaXXXine, which nabbed $6.7 million, a pretty good take for that film, and rounding out the top five was Bad Boys: Ride or Die with $6.5 million.

The biggest takeaway from the 2024 box office right now has to be that family films are dominating. Kung Fu Panda 4, Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4 are all smashes, The Garfield Movie held well, and even IF legged out to over $100 million. Family films are putting butts in seats, and that is a great thing to see.

The weekend box office top 5 for July 4th:

Despicable Me 4- $75 million Inside Out 2- $30 million A Quiet Place: Day One- $21 million MaXXXine- $6.7 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die- $6.5 million

Next weekend, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 will duke it out for the top spot, while horror fans get their most anticipated release of the whole summer, Nicolas Cage's thriller Longlegs. That one should easily take the third spot, and I will call it at $15 million with the amount of buzz it has been getting. Also opening is the Channing Tatum/Scarlett Johansson romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon, which is a fun film that I hope catches on with audiences enough to score a double-digit opening.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!