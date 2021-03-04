Universal Delays F9 from May to June, Minions Sequel to July 2022

While two states might have jumped the gun on removing mask mandates and movie theaters in New York City are opening up again for the first time in a year, it seems that studios aren't completely sold on the idea that people are ready to go back to movie theaters just yet. However, it seems like we're getting close. Universal has been on top of the pandemic in a way that many other movie studios weren't. Unlike others that thought that there was hope for the 2020 movie season, Universal delayed their big movie right out of the gate. It's clear that they saw the writing on the wall a year ago, and it looks like they might see it again today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal has made the decision to delay F9 yet again, but this time only a month from May 28th to June 25th. They also announced that the Minions sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, has vacated July 2nd to July 1st, 2022.

The F9 delay isn't that surprising since the current numbers are saying that people will be vaccinated by May, so giving people a little time to get used to being able to leave the house and giving the vaccine the mandated time to kick in is wise, but the Minions delay is a little weird. There is merch out there for this movie, and one of the reasons Universal made the decision to put Trolls World Tour on streaming was because the merch was done and ready to go out. Why aren't they doing that for Minions? Universal saw success with The Croods sequel late last year, releasing it on streaming in the United States and giving it a theatrical release in countries that got their shit together when it comes to COVID because we did, so why this delay again? It's a weird decision, and we'll have to see what comes from it.

Summary: Cypher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother, to take revenge on Dom and his team.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on June 25, 2021.