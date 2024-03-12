Posted in: Movies, Sony, Venom | Tagged: ,

Venom 3 Is Titled Venom: The Last Dance, Release Date Moves Up 2 Weeks

Venom 3 is officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, and the release date has moved up two weeks from November 8th to October 25th.

We finally have an official title for Venom 3. After a rough start to 2024, where Sony Pictures will be releasing three Marvel movies, they are trying to salvage all this by reminding everyone that a sequel to the one film that has done well commercially is coming out this year. A third Venom 3 film was announced back in April 2022 at CinemaCon, and Kelly Marcel, writer of the last two films, is set to make her directorial debut. The release date has shifted a few times as production was impacted by the strikes last year. According to VarietyVenom 3 has been officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, and no one really knows what that is a reference to. There are many different options, but none of them really have any direct links to comics [that we could find at the time of writing; if you have any ideas, drop them in the comments]. We are also getting another release date shift, with the film moving up two weeks from November 8th to October 25th of this year.

Kevin Feige Talks That Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene
Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom in Columbia Pictures' VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE. Courtesy of Sony Pictures. ©2021 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.

Looking at the schedule, it seems like Venom: The Last Dance will be going up against Terrifier 3 and Wolf Man. The good thing is that all three are shooting for three different audiences. It's a good couple of weeks from the release of Joker: Folie à Deux on October 4th while giving it more time to hang out in theaters before Gladiator 2 on November 22nd and Moana 2 and Wicked on November 27th are released. Opening weekend box offices are essential, but where a movie makes real money is in the weeks beyond that and giving Venom: The Last Dance more time to breathe with a pretty empty box office [at the moment, that could change as the festival movies start premiering] is always a good idea.

