Venom 3 Is Titled Venom: The Last Dance, Release Date Moves Up 2 Weeks

Venom 3 is officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, and the release date has moved up two weeks from November 8th to October 25th.

We finally have an official title for Venom 3. After a rough start to 2024, where Sony Pictures will be releasing three Marvel movies, they are trying to salvage all this by reminding everyone that a sequel to the one film that has done well commercially is coming out this year. A third Venom 3 film was announced back in April 2022 at CinemaCon, and Kelly Marcel, writer of the last two films, is set to make her directorial debut. The release date has shifted a few times as production was impacted by the strikes last year. According to Variety, Venom 3 has been officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, and no one really knows what that is a reference to. There are many different options, but none of them really have any direct links to comics [that we could find at the time of writing; if you have any ideas, drop them in the comments]. We are also getting another release date shift, with the film moving up two weeks from November 8th to October 25th of this year.

Looking at the schedule, it seems like Venom: The Last Dance will be going up against Terrifier 3 and Wolf Man. The good thing is that all three are shooting for three different audiences. It's a good couple of weeks from the release of Joker: Folie à Deux on October 4th while giving it more time to hang out in theaters before Gladiator 2 on November 22nd and Moana 2 and Wicked on November 27th are released. Opening weekend box offices are essential, but where a movie makes real money is in the weeks beyond that and giving Venom: The Last Dance more time to breathe with a pretty empty box office [at the moment, that could change as the festival movies start premiering] is always a good idea.

